REPORT: Eagles Nolan Smith Played Through Torn Tricep in Super Bowl LIX
Former Georgia Bulldog and Super Bowl LIX Champion reportedly played through an extremely painful injury in the Eagles' victory over Kansas City.
Since his days as a Georgia Bulldog, outside linebacker Nolan Smith has been regarded as one of the best young leaders in the sport of football. Numerous coaches, players, and fellow teammates have testified that the Savannah, Georgia native is one of the best leaders they have been around in the sport and that his energy and enthusiasm are extremely contagious.
Smith proved, however, that his leadership and toughness were not just a facade in the Eagles' victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX earlier this month. According to NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo, reports are now surfacing that the Philadelphia linebacker suffered a torn tricep muscle at some point in the game and played through the entire second half with the injury.
Though he did not officially record a stat in the Eagles' dominating Super Bowl LIX victory, Smith recorded four pressures and wreaked havoc in the Chiefs' backfield all evening long. His preformance was a massive reason for Philadelphia's dominance over arguably the best quarterback in the NFL.
The timetable for Smith's return is currently unclear. However, with many months remaining in the offseason, he is expected to be fully healthy come the 2025 regular season.
