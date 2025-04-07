REPORT: Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Lineman is "Ascending" Up Draft Boards
As the NFL Draft approaches, this Georgia offensive lineman is believed to be rising up teams' draft boards.
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means players, scouts, and GMs are winding down their pre-draft processes. As organizations put the finishing touches on scouting, many teams have begun making their final boards for draft night.
One player who is believed to be rising in many organizations' boards is Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge. According to Pro Football Focus, Ratledge was "one of the best interior pass protectors in the nation" during his collegiate career. A skill set that is highly valued by NFL teams.
Ratledge has been one of Georgia’s most recognizable figures, given his size, mustache, and, of course, his mullet. The guard was originally a member of the Dawgs’ 2020 recruiting class and battled through injuries early in his career before becoming one of Georgia’s most reliable offensive linemen. The Dawgs will surely miss his style, leadership, and skills next season.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage for this event can be found on the both the NFL Network and ESPN.
