REPORT: Matthew Stafford Reaches New Agreement With Los Angeles Rams
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has reached a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams.
The Los Angeles Rams reached an agreement earlier this week that guarantees that he will remain with the team for the 2025 season. The quarterback was permitted to speak with other teams in the league a few weeks ago to gauge trade propositions and future contract values. However, the Super Bowl LVI champion will be remaining in LA.
Earlier in the week, Ram's head coach, Sean McVay, addressed the situation on the Podcast "Fitz and Whit." Where he expressed his desire for Stafford to remain as the team's signal caller and a leader for the team as they attempt to reach another Super Bowl.
"There's no discrepancy on us wanting him [Stafford] to continue to lead the way and be our quarterback," said McVay. It appears that the coach got his wish as the veteran quarterback will be leading the Rams for the 2025 season.
Before his lengthy NFL career, Stafford was once the starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2006-2008. During his time in Athens, Stafford emerged as one of the best arm talents in the sport, which eventually earned him the first overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft
Details around the value and length of the quarterback's extension currently remain unclear but will likely be revealed at a further date. Stafford is entering his 17th season in the league an
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily