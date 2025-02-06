Ryan Day Contract Extension Could Mean New Contract for Georgia's Kirby Smart
Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart is the highest-paid football coach in College Football. Though a recent contract extension to Ryan Day, could lead to potentially another raise for Kirby Smart.
For years it seemed as if legendary football coach Nick Saban had a clause written in his contract that essentially stated "Saban is to be the highest paid coach in the sport." So, if one football coach were to enter Saban's stratosphere in terms of annual value, super-agent Jimmy Sexton would have Alabama rolling out a new contract for Saban.
Well, since Saban has retired, Sexton's prized possession in terms of clients is now Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart enterred the 2024 season as the highest-paid college football coach by a $1.5m margin, making $13m annually. In second place was Clemson's Dabo Swinney at $11.5m per year.
Now, Kirby Smart has neighboring company. He's still set to be the highest-paid college football coach in the sport, but not by much. Following their first National Title since 2014, Ohio State has extended Ryan Day and given him quite a pay raise.
Day was set to make $9.5m in 2025. Now, his contract has been extended through 2032 and he will be making $12.5m annually according to reports. One would imagine Jimmy Sexton is on the phone pretty soon with UGA brass attempting to squeeze them out of a few more dollars for the head man.
