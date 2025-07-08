San Francisco 49ers' Mykel Williams Has "Eagerness to Learn" From All-Pro Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers rookie Mykel Williams has reportedly been eager to learn from All-Pro EDGE rusher Nick Bosa.
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their 2025 regular season as the team looks to achieve its first Super Bowl victory in 30 years. As the organization gets ready for the beginning of camp, it will likely rely on a handful of key offseason additions to create a new standard for 49er football.
One addition expected to make a big splash is rookie EDGE defender Mykel Williams, who was the 49ers' first selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams has reportedly been a sponge early into his NFL career and is relying on the expertise of his fellow teammates to improve his game at the next level.
“If you watch at practice, Mykel is always standing right behind Nick [Bosa],” Said 49ers' defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. “He’s a kid who’s really willing to learn and always wants to know why. He has an eagerness to learn and correct mistakes very quickly and pull information from Nick. And Nick has a willingness to teach him intricate details on the field.”
During his time at the University of Georgia, Williams consistently wreaked havoc for opposing offenses along the line of scrimmage and was one of the few members of Kirby Smart's defense to start as a true freshman during Georgia's 2022 national championship season.
Should the 49ers' rookie translate his skills to the NFL and learn from one of the league's best EDGE defenders, Mykel Williams could become one of the next major success stories for NFL rookies and could have a lengthy and prosperous career.
Williams will begin his NFL career on September 7th in Seattle when the 49ers open their 2025 regular season against the Seahawks. The rookie is expected to be facing former Bulldogs teammate running back Kenny McIntosh for this matchup.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily