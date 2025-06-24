San Fransisco 49ers Pleased With Eager Approach from Rookie Mykel Williams
The San Fransisco 49ers have been pleased with rookie Mykel Williams' eager approach.
The 2025 NFL regular season is quickly approaching, and now that we are a couple of months removed from the draft, organizations have an idea of what they are getting in their rookie additions.
In particular, the San Fransisco 49ers have been very pleased with what they have seen from their first round draft pick, Mykel Williams thus far. Not only did they get a very talented player, but Williams has gone the extra mile to tap in and learn from the veterans he is surrounded by.
"Williams didn't participate in everything during the sessions open to the media, and it's hard to tell much about a pass rusher without pads on," Nick Wagoner wrote for ESPN. "But he has earned positive early reviews for his willingness to learn from veterans such as end Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner. What's more, Williams has already checked a couple of important boxes for defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, who has been pleased with Williams' eager approach."
Williams was selected 11th overall in this year's draft after three stellar years with the Georgia Bulldogs. From the moment he arrived on campus, Williams was an impact player for the Bulldogs and it looks like he is on a similar track with the 49ers.
"He's got a lot of talent, a lot of eagerness to learn, more so than I've seen probably from any young guy," Bosa said. "He just wants to learn as much as he can, and I'm excited to give all the knowledge I can to him."
