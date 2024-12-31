Score Predictions: Georgia Bulldogs vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Final score predictions are in the for the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just days away from their highly anticipated matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The winner of this game will advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinal and be one step closer to playing in the national championship.
Despite each having massive amounts of history, the Bulldogs and Irish have played sparingly over the years, with their last meeting taking place in Athens during the 2019 season. The Bulldogs would emerge victorious in the game and earn their third straight victory over the Irish. Georgia currently holds a 3-0 lead in the all-time series history.
With just a day to go before this do-or-die matchup kicks off, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew sees the game playing out.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 20, Notre Dame 17
It's certainly not ideal for Gunner Stockton to be making his first collegiate start against an extremely sound and veteran defensive unit like the one Notre Dame posseses. They are fast, physical, and they just don't allow explosive plays. They are Top-10 in Yards Per Play and Explosive Plays allowed this season, and you can say what you want about their schedule, but even Georgia was allowing explosives to the likes of Mississippi State this season. However, Georgia should be able to run the football in this game, perhaps better than they have all season. I expect the threat of Gunner Stockton's legs on run downs will make backside defenders hesistant enough to give Trevor Etienne the ability to win this football game for Georgia late. I expect a defensive war from two extremely similar teams.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 24, Notre Dame 17
This game is going to be a battle between the two defenses. Both units are solid but don’t have the same strengths. Notre Dame is a little banged up at interior defensive line but has a secondary that can cover with the best of them. Georgia’s defensive front has been sound pretty much all year but has gotten exposed in the run game a little bit. Ultimately, it comes down to the fact that Georgia’s staff was given three weeks to prepare for this matchup while Notre Dame is preparing to face a version of a Georgia offense nobody has really seen with Gunner Stockton now as the starter. Both rushing attacks will be emphasized offensively in this game, which puts all of the pressure on the defenses. In that type of battle, it’s hard not to side with Kirby Smart and his crew. That’s what ultimately pushes Georgia over the Irish in this one.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of the most physical and disciplined teams Georgia has faced all season, and the added stress of your quarterback making his first career start ever certainly doesn't make winning any easier for Georgia. But it boils down to who I trust in these games, and I frankly cannot convince myself to pick Notre Dame in this situation. I trust Kirby Smart, his staff, and players will find a way to win this scrappy game, as they already have done so manny times this season.
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Quarterback Brock Vandagriff Announces Retirement
- Georgia Football's All-time Record in the State of Louisiana
- Georgia vs Notre Dame Provides Similar Storyline to Previous Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily