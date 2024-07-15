SEC Network Analysts Predict Who Will Play in Conference Championship Game
A handful of hosts from the SEC Network have given their predictions as to who they think will be playing in the SEC Championship.
One of the final buffers between the offseason and the start of the college football season has arrived as coaches and players are currently in Dallas, Texas for SEC Media Days.
With the “Talking Season” officially underway for college football, many experts have already begun making their predictions for the 2024 college football season. The hosts of SEC Network’s “SEC Now” tentatively shared their predictions for who they thought would play in this year’s conference championship.
SEC Championship Game Predictions
1. Greg McElroy - Texas and Alabama
McElroy's omission of the Georgia Bulldogs might have raised a few eyebrows, as many believe the Dawgs are the best team in all of college football. But McElroy defended his prediction by citing the difficult schedule that the Bulldogs have. "I think we need to pay a little more attention to how difficult that schedule is." Said McElroy. The Bulldogs are scheduled to face SEC powerhouses Alabama, Texas, and Ole Miss all on the road this season.
2. Benjamin Watson - Georgia and Ole Miss
Watson, a former Bulldog himself selected Georgia and Ole Miss to reach the title game this year. He alluded to the immense talent that Georgia consistently has and cited the Rebels' offseason moves as to why he believes they will also be in Atlanta by the end of the season. "It's now or never for Ole Miss." Said Watson. "I think offensively and defensively Ole Miss is put together in a way that can challenge a lot of teams."
3. Nick Saban - Georgia and Texas
Nick Saban knows more about the quality of these two teams than most, as he faced both teams as head coach for the Crimson Tide during the 2023 season. “I really like Texas and I think Georgia’s got a really good team.” Said Saban. But the former Alabama head coach also made a strong effort to express his confidence in his former team as well...
Coverage for the 2024 SEC Media Days will continue throughout the week with coaches and players addressing the media and answering questions. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule for coaches.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
