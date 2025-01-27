SEC QB Rankings - Where Does Georgia QB, Gunner Stockton Stock Up?
The College Football offseason is underway. Today, we take a look at the SEC QB Rankings and where Georgia QB, Gunner Stockton lands among the signal callers in the conference.
The Georgia Bulldogs enter the 2025 season with a first-year starter in the form of Gunner Stockton expected to take the reigns of this football program after QB, Carson Beck started for two seasons before declaring for the draft and ultimatley transferring to Miami. Stockton, a former 4-star recruit, showed plenty against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl for there to be optimism surrounding his upcoming 2025 season. Let's see where he ranks among the rest of the conference.
SEC Quarterback Rankings Entering 2025 Season
Returning Starters
- DJ Lagway, Florida
- LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
- Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
- Taylen Green, Arkansas
- John Matter, Oklahoma
- Marcel Reed, TAMU
- Jackson Arnold, Auburn
First-Year Starters
- Arch Manning, Texas
- Gunner Stockton, Georgia
- Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Austin Simmons, Ole Miss
Stockton will have to show progression as a full-field reader, something you'd expect him to improve upon as the experience is gained. He has already proven the ability to throw the ball down the field accurately against the likes of Notre Dame's defense in the Sugar Bowl. By end of year, Stockton could certainly play his way into the top-5 of the conference at the position.
