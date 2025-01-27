Senior Bowl Updates: Georgia Bulldogs Measurements, Highlights, News
We have all the updates, measurements, highlights, and reports from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama where multiple Georgia Bulldogs are getting the NFL Draft process underway.
The Reese's Senior Bowl is officially underway in Mobille, Alabama. It's known as the starting point to the NFL Draft, where hundreds of NFL Scouts and decision makers decend on Mobile to see the next crop of NFL impact players.
There are several former Bulldogs at the Senior Bowl this week. Here's everything you need to know to stay up to date on their performances.
Georgia Bulldogs Measurements:
Trevor Etienne, RB:
Height: 5084
Weight: 202 lbs
Wingspan: 6948
Hand: 9.58
Arian Smith, WR
Height: 5116
Weight: 175 Lbs
Wingspan: 7628
Hand: 9"
Jared Wilson, C
Height: 6030
Weight: 310 lbs
Wingspan: N/A
Hand: N/A
Smael Mondon, LB
Height: 60263
Weight: 229
Wingspan: 7928
Hand: 9.58"
Dan Jackson, S
Height: 5116
Weight: 194
Wingspan: 7258
Hand: N/A
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Height: 6043
Weight: 278
Wingspan: 8118
Hand: 9.78
Senior Bowl Schedule
- Tuesday, Jan. 28 (National Team: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; American Team: 1-3 p.m.)
- Wednesday, Jan. 29 (National Team: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; American Team: 1-3 p.m.)
- Thursday, Jan. 30 (National Team: 10:30-12:30 p.m.; American Team: 1-3 p.m.)
- Saturday, February 1 - Game 2:30 PM EST
The 2024 senior bowl was arguably the breaking out party of WR, Ladd McConkey a year ago, or at least the confirmation from NFL scouts and execs interested in McConkey's collegiate tape. In addition to McConkey, Tykee Smith and Javon Bullard were standouts during the practices a year ago at this event before becoming rookie starters on Sunday's for the Bucs and Packers respectively.
*This article will be updated with the latest highlights, news, and notes from the Senior Bowl activities in Mobile this week.
