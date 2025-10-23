Should Georgia Fans Be Worried About Jared Curtis Visiting the Vanderbilt Commodores?
Should Georgia fans be worried about quarterback commit Jard Curtis taking a visit with the Vanderbilt Commodores?
Georgia Bulldogs fans have plenty of things to be excited about when it comes to the team's upcoming 2026 recruiting class. Currently, the Dawgs have the second-highest class in the nation, and have already nabbed commits from some of teh nation's top prospects.
Recently, however, some news hit the timeline that may cause concern for Bulldog fans, as Jared Curtis, the top recruit in Georgia's class, is expected to visit the Vanderbilt Commodores for their upcoming matchup against the Missouri Tigers.
Curtis is one of the nation's highest-rated prospects at the quarterback position and was an extremely high priority for Georgia throughout his recruitment process. The quarterback also reportedly attended a Vanderbilt practice earlier this week and was accompanied by his high school head coach.
With so many resources already invested in Curtis, the notion that he may be entertaining other SEC schools is certainly alarming to Georgia fans. But is there really a reason to worry for Kirby Smart and his staff?
Do Georgia Fans Need to Worry About Losing Jared Curtis?
Curtis has been committed to Georgia since May of this year and has attended multiple Georgia home games this season. In addition to his repeated appearances in the city of Athens, the quarterback also resides in Nashville, making Vanderbilt an extremely short trip for the prospect.
Vanderbilt is having one of their most successful seasons in program history this year, as the team has just one loss and appears to have the inside track to reach the College Football Playoff. In addition, the Bulldogs are on a bye week this season, which raises the incentive for Curtis to visit a local college.
While Curtis visiting another SEC school is certainly something to keep an eye on, it is much more likely that the quarterback is visiting Vanderbilt to see a quality SEC matchup as opposed to actually entertaining offers from other schools.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL