Recruits React to Jared Curtis Committing to Georgia
Recruits react to five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committing to Georgia.
One of the biggest names in the 2026 recruiting class is officially off the board as five-star quarterback Jared Curtis committed to Georgia on Monday. He chose the Bulldogs over Oregon. Curtis becomes the highest-rated quarterback to commit to Georgia since Justin Fields in 2018. It's a massive commitment, and it garnered some important reactions.
The 2026 recruiting class still has a long way to go before it wraps up and the Bulldogs still have some big names they are chasing after. Some of them posted their reactions on social media to Curtis committing to Georgia. Take a look.
There were also several recruits that commented under Curtis' commitment post. Linebacker Tyler Atkinson out of Grayson High School commented "yessuhhh". Georgia wide receiver commit Vance Spafford commentted "LETS GO MY BOY CONGRATS". Running back Derrek Cooper commented "Oh yeah" with a couple of Bulldog emojis.
A couple of current Georgia players like Ryan Montgomery, Elyiss Williams, CJ Wiley and Thomas Blackshear also chimed in under Curtis' commitment.
It was a massive day for Georgia on the recruiting trail and this could provide a huge recruiting boost for the Dawgs. The Dawgs have been known to pick up steam over the summer and this commitment from Curtis comes at the perfect time to spark a string of commits down the road.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
