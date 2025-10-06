Should Georgia Football Fans Be Worried About the Auburn Game?
Should Georgia fans be worried about their game against the Auburn Tigers?
The Georgia Bulldogs got back into the win column this past weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats at home in dominant fashion as they walked away with a 35-14 win. They are now faced with a road trip against their rival, Auburn. The Tigers have struggled this season, but should Georgia fans still be worried about this weekend's game?
For starters, Vegas already thinks it is going to be a close game. The Bulldogs are listed as 4.5-point favorites over the Tigers, and the over/under is set at 46.5 points, according to Fan Duel.
Any seasoned Dawg fan also knows that any trip to Jordan-Hare should never be taken lightly. Just two years ago, Georgia got into a fist fight with Auburn on the road as Carson Beck was making his first career road start. Had it not been for a stellar second-half performance from Brock Bowers, the Bulldogs might not have walked out with a win that day.
On top of that, this weekend's game is slated to be played at night, so even if the Tigers are in the midst of a disappointing season, the atmosphere will be a good one, as it should be for any rivalry game that is played at night.
The good news for Georgia is that Auburn has struggled throwing the ball this season. They rank 114th for passing offense this season, averaging 173.2 yards per game. For reference, Kentucky ranks 116th in the country and is averaging 172.2 yards per game.
With that said, though, Auburn has some solid weapons at wide receiver. Specifically, Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton. Both have over 200 yards on the season and are averaging over 50 yards per game this season.
A bright spot for Georgia's offense this season has been the run game, as they are averaging over 200 yards per game this season, but Auburn's defense is 17th in the country when it comes to stopping the run, just four spots behind the Bulldogs. Georgia is going to have to be on top of their game this weekend if they are going to establish the run.
The Bulldogs have also struggled to create sacks on defense this season, but the good news is Auburn ranks dead last in the country for sacks allowed with 21 on the year.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton already has one road start under his belt, and he answered the call with a win over Tennessee in which he had a tremendous game, so that provides some assurance for Bulldog fans heading into this one. However, as any Dawg fan knows, crazy things can happen when you play in Jordan-Hare.
