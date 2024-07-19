Six Bulldogs Make SEC Media Preseason All-SEC Team
The Georgia Bulldogs had six players make the All-SEC preseason team voted by media members at SEC Media Days.
SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas wrapped up on Thursday and media in attendance cashed in their votes for conference rankings and who they predict to win the conference. The Georgia Bulldogs were tabbed as the top team in the conference and received 165 votes to win the conference championship. The next highest was Texas with 27 votes.
On top of that, the Bulldogs had six members from their program voted onto the preseason media days All-SEC team: quarterback Carson Beck, running back Trevor Etienne, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, defensive lineman Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks. Georgia had the most players out of every program on the list.
Beck was also voted the best quarterback in the conference. He received 31 votes, Texas' Quinn Ewers came in second with eight votes, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart came in at third with five votes, Alabama's Jalen Milroe was tied with Dart and Missouri's Brady Cook received one vote. Beck led the SEC in passing yards in 2024 during his first season as a starter. He is now expected to be one of the favorites to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
SEC Preseason Media Poll:
- Georgia
- Texas
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Missouri
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M
- Auburn
- Kentucky
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
- Mississippi State
- Vanderbilt
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily