Dawgs Daily

Six Bulldogs Make SEC Media Preseason All-SEC Team

The Georgia Bulldogs had six players make the All-SEC preseason team voted by media members at SEC Media Days.

Jonathan Williams

Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Georgia safety Malaki Starks speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Georgia safety Malaki Starks speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs had six players make the All-SEC preseason team voted by media members at SEC Media Days.

SEC Media Days in Dallas, Texas wrapped up on Thursday and media in attendance cashed in their votes for conference rankings and who they predict to win the conference. The Georgia Bulldogs were tabbed as the top team in the conference and received 165 votes to win the conference championship. The next highest was Texas with 27 votes.

On top of that, the Bulldogs had six members from their program voted onto the preseason media days All-SEC team: quarterback Carson Beck, running back Trevor Etienne, offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, defensive lineman Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks. Georgia had the most players out of every program on the list.

Beck was also voted the best quarterback in the conference. He received 31 votes, Texas' Quinn Ewers came in second with eight votes, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart came in at third with five votes, Alabama's Jalen Milroe was tied with Dart and Missouri's Brady Cook received one vote. Beck led the SEC in passing yards in 2024 during his first season as a starter. He is now expected to be one of the favorites to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

SEC Preseason Media Poll:

  1. Georgia
  2. Texas
  3. Alabama
  4. Ole Miss
  5. LSU
  6. Missouri
  7. Tennessee
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Auburn
  11. Kentucky
  12. Florida
  13. South Carolina
  14. Arkansas
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Vanderbilt

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Jonathan Williams

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football