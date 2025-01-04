Sonny Smart; Father of Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Passes Away
Sonny Smart, father of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, has passed away.
Sonny Smart, father of Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, passed away early Saturday morning. The University of Georgia recently announced that Smart had suffered a fractured hip due to a fall on New Year's Eve while in New Orleans and would require surgery. Smart underwent hip surgery but ultimately suffered complications from the operation.
The father of the Bulldogs' head coach was a head coach himself and served as the head coach for both Bainbridge High School and Rayburn County High School throughout his career. His son, Kirby Smart, often credited his father as the driving factor for his love for the game and even accredited him for some of his coaching techniques.
Smart had often attended games during his son's tenure as the Bulldogs' head coach and had been seen numerous times embracing Kirby following games in Athens. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and three children: Karl, Kirby, and Kendall.
*More details will be added to this story as they are made available.*
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Quarterback Brock Vandagriff Announces Retirement
- Georgia Football's All-time Record in the State of Louisiana
- Georgia vs Notre Dame Provides Similar Storyline to Previous Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily