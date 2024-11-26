SOURCES: Georgia Wide Receiver Colbie Young Returns to Team
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver has returned to practice with the team following a suspension.
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Cobie Young has returned to practice with the Bulldogs following his suspension for assault and battery charges. The victim involved in the incident eventually recanted on their initial statement. The suspension caused Young to miss a handful of games during the 2024 regular season.
While Young has returned to the Bulldogs at practice, sources indicate that he is not expected to play in Georgia's regular-season finale against Georgia Tech, or the Dawgs' SEC Championship game against either Texas A&M or Texas.
Young appeared in five games before his suspension where he caught 11 passes for 149 total yards and two touchdowns. His return to the Bulldogs' offensive lineup could be massive as the Dawgs prepare for a post-season push at the College Football Playoff.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
