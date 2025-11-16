Statistics Show Just How Badly Georgia Football Has Dominated the Texas Longhorns
Statistics show that the Georgia Bulldogs have had the Texas Longhorns' number since joining the SEC.
The Georgia Bulldogs turned in one of their most complete performances of the 2025 season this weekend as the Dawgs decisively handled the 10th-ranked Texas Longhorns inside Sanford Stadium. The final score of the contest was 35-10.
The Georgia victory ties the all-time series at four wins each, but has extended the Bulldogs' current winning streak over Texas to three games in a row. The Longhorns have not been able to defeat the Dawgs since joining the SEC ahead of the 2024 season.
Following the loss, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian commented on his team's inability to defeat the Bulldogs up to this point and commented on whether or not he felt Texas's issues stemmed from Georgia's style of play.
"I don't think it's necessarily a style of play, but I do think we have got to find a way," said Sarkisian. "When you're playing these types of teams, these quality opponent teams, you've got to find a way to play all sixty minutes, and you've got to tie it all together from the front end to the backend, and you need all three phases. We weren't able to do that tonight."
Georgia's Recent Dominance Over the Texas Longhorns
Georgia's success over Texas appears to be more than a winning streak; it has been utter dominance. Saturday's victory might be the best example of that, as the Dawgs' 25-point win was the largest by either team in series history.
The Bulldogs and Longhorns have met three times as SEC programs, with Georgia winning all of them in fairly significant fashion. To put into context just how much the Bulldogs have had the Longhorns' number, here are a few statistics to display Georgia's recent dominance.
Georgia's Statistical Domination over the Texas Longhorns (Last 3 Games)
- Texas has failed to score 20 points or more in all three contests.
- Georgia's defense has held the Longhorns to less than 35 yards rushing in all three contests.
- Texas has failed to score a rushing touchdown against Georgia in all three contests
- Texas has failed to win the turnover battle in any of the three contests.
- Texas's third-down conversion percentage against Georgia is approximately 22%.
- Georgia has converted 80% of their fourth-down attempts against Texas (4-out-of-5)
- Georgia has won the time-of-possession battle in all three meetings.
- Texas has been the more penalized team in all three contests.