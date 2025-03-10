Steelers Acquire DK Metcalf, What Does it Mean for George Pickens?
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired DK Metcalf via a trade but what does it mean for George Pickens?
Sunday was a busy day in the NFL and one of the biggest moves was the Pittsburgh Steelers acquiring wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick. Metcalf will also be signing a five-year, $150 million contract with Pittsburgh. A valuable wide receiver target for the Steelers, but what does this mean for George Pickens?
Pickens was a second round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and since then has emerged as the top receiver for the Steelers. Right now Pickens is set to become an restricted free agent after the 2025 season as he is still on his rookie contract. A five year contract for Metcalf provides some feeling of uncertainty for Pickens' future with the Steelers.
Both Metcalf and Pickens are big bodied receivers that pose a vertical threat offensively, so how they will share the field be interesting to monitor. The bright side though is Pickens now has another notable receiver to potentially take some of the attention off of him and get him some more open looks.
In his career, Pickens has racked up 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. The former Bulldog just recently turned 24 while Metcalf turned 27 in December of last year.
Pickens had some interesting remarks following the Steelers loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoff this past season. When asked if he had seen any growth from the offense ever since he arrived in Pittsburgh he had this to say:
“Yeah, I’ve seen signs of growth, for sure,” Pickens told reporters. “From past — first year I’ve been here, just way more growth, for sure.”
However, when Pickens was asked if that makes him optimistic about the offense moving forward, he replied, "Uh, nah."
Perhaps this could be a sign that the end is near for Pickens as a Steeler or it could be the beginning of a new dynamic duo in the NFL. Regardless, it will be an interesting situation to monitor for the former Georgia football player.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily