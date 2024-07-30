Stetson Bennett Had 'Some Really Good Reps' at LA Rams Training Camp
Former Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett had some 'really good reps' at training camp with the Los Angeles Rams according to head coach Sean McVay.
NFL training camp started up last week across the professional football league and one of the most beloved Georgia Bulldogs of all-time is beginning his return back to the sport. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is back with the Rams after taking some time away last season due to personal reasons. Bennett enters his second offseason as a professional and it sounds like the former Georgia player is getting back to form.
Bennett turned some heads last offseason with the Rams as he impressed during both preseason games and during practice. He also had some bumps along the way as does any rookie, but according to head coach Sean McVay, he is looking good during training camp and is playing like the player he was at Georgia.
"I thought Stetson, he had some really good reps, some things where we can be a little bit cleaner," McVay said. "But what you do see from Stetson is the athleticism, the ability, if we lose contain up front, he can break it and make plays with his legs."
The Rams drafted Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft following his historic college career. The two-time national champ, Heisman finalist and record holder for Georgia's single-season passing yards mark had the organization very excited about getting to bring him. He is currently battling with longtime NFL veteran Jimmy Garoppolo for the second spot on the depth chart.
McVay also expressed how pleased he was with Bennett's play during OTAs earlier in the year when Bennett was making his initial return back to the organization.
“There were some opportunities where Stetson came in – I was really pleased with his overall improvement, his command, like I mentioned, his attention in the meetings and then when he got his opportunities, whether it was in some 7-on-7 or even in some of the team periods, they’re taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said.
A lot of eyes will be on the former Georgia quarterback during preseason games this year as it is likely he will get a good number of reps. The Rams know the other former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford will be the starter, so Garoppolo and Bennett will get their numbers called quite a bit to get live reps and to get a feel for where they should be placed at on the depth chart.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily