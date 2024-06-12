Sean McVay Pleased with Stetson Bennett's Improvement
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is pleased with former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett's improvement.
After taking time away from football last season, quarterback Stetson Bennett is back with the Los Angeles Rams practicing for the upcoming year. The former college standout has been participating in OTAs with the organization, and based on McVay's comments, Bennett has been performing well.
“There were some opportunities where Stetson came in – I was really pleased with his overall improvement, his command, like I mentioned, his attention in the meetings and then when he got his opportunities, whether it was in some 7-on-7 or even in some of the team periods, they’re taking steps in the right direction,” McVay said.
Bennett explained that his reasons for being placed on the Non-Football Injury list were mental health-related but stated that he planned on keeping specifics “in-house”. The Rams quarterback also added that he was excited to once again be playing football and that he feels good.
Bennett is currently in a quarterback room that consists of another former college standout in the form of Matthew Stafford and NFL veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. Two highly experienced quarterbacks for Bennett to be surrounded by as he works toward becoming a playable professional quarterback.
When Bennett returned with the organization this year, Rams GM Les Snead provided an update on his return last month.
“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” said Snead. “You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job, then to win the thing, and then to determine, ‘I’m going to come back.’
Bennett played in preseason games last season for the Rams and was quite impressive. He was selected in the fourth round by the organization in 2023 and will look to get back to the standout play that he proved he is capable of over the last few years.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily