Stetson Bennett Talks 'Choppin' With Kirby Smart After Preseason Performance for Rams
Former Georgia quarterback Stetston Bennett had yet another electric preseason performance, after which he was asked about how his time with Kirby Smart impacted his career.
There are no statues of players on the campus of the University of Georgia. It's not that there haven't been players whose greatness perhaps cannoted that of a statues-esque career. None more befitting of that category than former Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett.
A former walk-on turned two-time national champion, Stetson Bennett, now spends his days attempting to defy the odds on the Sunday league. A former 4th-round draft selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bennett has spent the last three seasons as Matthew Stafford's backup with the Rams.
Though due to a back injury this preseason camp, Stafford has been unavailable, leaving the preseason the opportunity for Stetson Bennett to get extended work. Bennett did not disappoint Saturday night.
Bennett finished the contest 16 of 24, for 188 yards with a TD and a lone INT on the way to a ten-point victory over the Dallas Cowboys. After which he was asked what he learned from Kirby Smart during his time in Athens.
"You know, that goes back to Coach Smart, choppin' wood. Just getting better each and every day. Just you know, continuing to grind. Just keep working. If something's not as good as you want it to be, you're going to have ebs and flows, just keep working."
