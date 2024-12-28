Sugar Bowl Has Massive Implications for the Future of Georgia Football
The Sugar Bowl matchup against Notre Dame has massive implications for the future of Georgia football.
The stage has been set as the Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Jan. 1st and the winner will move on to the semifinal round with their chances of winning a national title still intact. Winning a national title is the most prominent goal for Georgia at the moment and they know better than anyone recently how much a title does for a program. However, the Sugar Bowl itself has major implications for the future of Georgia's program.
Starting quarterback Carson Beck is not expected to play in the game which means Gunner Stockton will be the head man of the offense. Stockton helped lead Georgia to victory against Texas in the SEC Championship game, but Georgia fans have not gotten to see much of him over his career. He played an extended amount of time against Florida State in the Orange Bowl last year, but outside of that, his in-game appearances have been very limited.
That also means this will be the first time fans and coaches for that matter get to see Stockton play for four quarters at the college level. There are many questions about Stockton's ability due to the lack of snaps he has taken at Georgia, but a lot of those will likely be answered against Notre Dame.
That leads to what Georgia will discover about the future of their quarterback room in this game. Stockton was always believed to be the number two behind Beck and that was proven to be true, but it wasn't exactly written in stone that he would be the guy in 2025 for Georgia. It seemed as if things were setting up for that to happen, but there was not a firm answer, at least not as firm as Beck being the next man up after Stetson Bennett left for the NFL.
So following the Sugar Bowl, it is likely that Georgia will have a much better understanding of the direction of their quarterback room heading into 2025. Obviously, if Stockton leads the Dawgs to another win or even multiple playoff wins, then it will be him who has a firm grasp on the job heading into the spring. But a loss would leave that starting job up for grabs next year and maybe even press Georgia into looking into the portal for another body.
There is definitely an avenue too where Georgia loses but the confidence in Stockton's ability to be the team's starter moving forward only grows. The same could be said that a Georgia win could lead to even more questions. The bottom line though is the Sugar Bowl should provide more clarity on the direction of Georgia's quarterback room in the near future.
Other Georgia News:
- Could Georgia Be Punished for Playing in the SEC Championship?
- Georgia Football Looks To Finish 2025 Signing Class as Signing Day Approaches
- Georgia's Kirby Smart Speaks Out Against College Football Playoff Rankings
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.