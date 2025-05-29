Super Bowl Champ & Former Georgia Bulldog David Andrews Expected to Retire from NFL
Former New England Patriots center and Super Bowl champion David Andrews has announced his retirement from the NFL.
Former New England Patriots center David Andrews announced his retirement from the sport of football earlier this week. Andrews signed as an undrafted free agent before the 2015 season and became a cornerstone of the Patriots' dynasty during the 2010s.
Andrews completed his entire career with the Patriots and was released by the organization earlier this offseason while the center was rehabilitating a shoulder injury. Rather than testing the free agency market, the center elected to call it a career.
In addition to becoming an eight-time team captain and two-time Super Bowl Champion. Andrews was also selected to be a member of the Patriots' 2010s All-Decade team.
Before his time in the NFL, Andrews spent four seasons playing football at the University of Georgia. He was the starting center for the Dawgs during a time in which Todd Gurley, Sony Michel, and Nick Chubb were toting the rock for the Bulldogs. He won Georgia's Vince Dooley Most Valuable Player Award, was selected second-team All-SEC by the AP, and was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation's best center.
Andrews will go down as one of the most decorated Georgia Bulldogs offensive linemen in the program's history and will be renowned as one of the league's most valuable free-agent signings in the history of the sport. He is expected to make an official announcement on his retirement on Monday, June 2nd at 3:30 p.m.
