Tate Ratledge Discusses His Favorite Things About Playing for Georgia
Former Georgia offensive lineman, Tate Ratledge talks about his favorite things about playing for Georgia during his time.
There are (14) Georgia Bulldogs here in Indianpolis, Indiana for the NFL Scouting Combine. One of which is the former captain, OL, Tate Ratledge. He spoke to the media Saturday prior to his workout on Sunday and talked about his favorite thing about playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.
"Yeah. So that was one of my favorite things about Georgia's relationships. I built these guys being here with some of my best friends I don't have for the rest of my life. And I came in with Ari and Jared. We've been in the same room for four years, so I was really easily able to build a connection with them, and being here with these guys is awesome.
He was asked what he's most proud about from his time at Georgia as well:
Obviously, leaving with two national championships and then being voted team captain last year. That was one of my goals, coming back."
NFL Draft Summary:
Tate Ratledge has truly emerged as one of the top offensive linemen in college football, and his combination of football IQ, vision, speed, and technique makes him a standout player worth watching as he continues to be a force on the line of scrimmage. Whether it’s in the trenches, running on screens, or making key blocks downfield, Ratledge proves again that he has the tools to excel at the highest level.
