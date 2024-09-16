Tate Ratledge Injury Status Updated - What Now For Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs narrowly escaped Saturday night's SEC Debut against the Kentucky Wildcats. Thought the 13 to 12 victory at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky didn't come without loss. Georgia starting offensive guard and team captain, Tate Ratledge suffered a Grade two Ankle sprain, and a sprain of his MCL, as first reported by DawgsHQ.
The projected timetable for return for Ratledge is hopefully nearing the conclusion of the second bye week of the season prior to the Florida matchup on November 2nd. So, for the next six weeks, Georgia will look to Micah Morris at the right guard position with the freshman Daniel Calhoun now taking Micah Morris's spot as the swing guard. However, veteran Xavier Truss does have guard experience throughout his now six seasons in Athens. Fortunately for Georgia, they are one of the few programs in the country that have a tremendous amount of depth on the offensive line.
MIcah Morris, Ratledge's immediate replacement has played in all three games this season and was already a heavy part of the rotation for the Bulldogs for the better part of the last two seasons.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily