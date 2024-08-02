Tee Higgins Says Amarius Mims 'Wows Me Everytime' at Bengals Training Camp
NFL wide receiver Tee Higgins reacts to former Georgia football player Amarius Mims' size at Bengals training camp.
NFL training camp is in full swing right now as organizations are preparing for the 2024 season. This is a crucial part of the season for teams to get a good look at the players they drafted this season, but for the Cincinnati Bengals, it's not just the coaching staff that has been blown away by first-round pick Amarius Mims during camp.
The Bengals drafted Mims with the 18th overall pick this year. The former Georgia Bulldog was limited last season due to an ankle injury, but the small sample did not deter teams from drafting him. Mims measured in at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds, which is all NFL organizations needed to see to know he was a first-round worthy pick while pairing that with how well he played for the Bulldogs. In fact, his size is so impressive that Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was blown away.
"He wows me every time he walks in the huddle," said Higgins. "Like bro, this dude is big as hell."
Quarterback Joe Burrow has been impressed with the rookie offensive tackle as he said he has a good feeling about Mims already as an NFL football player. The scary part is Mims mentioned earlier in the year that he feels he is only getting bigger.
"I feel like I'm getting broader," Mims said. "The coaches like me at 350, so I'll play at 350. I feel good. I'm taking care of my body. I adjusted last week. This week I'm not asking as many questions."
Mims may not be an immediate starter for the Bengals this season as they still have both Trent Brown and Orlando Brown at both tackle spots. However, when a player like Burrow is under center, you can never have too many players to rotate in at offensive line, especially considering how that unit has struggled in the past to protect Burrow.
On Thursday, it was reported that Mims was carted off of the field during practice, but Mims assured that he was okay and it was due to a precaution due to the heat.
“I’ll be back tomorrow. I’m good,” Mims told reporters after practice. “The heat is the heat. I’m fine, man. I’m good.”
It's still early in the process, but it appears the Bengals have found themselves a great tackle prospect for the future and likely hit on their first round selection this year.
