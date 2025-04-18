Ten Teams Georgia's Mykel Williams Met With Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft
A list of teams Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams met with ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
The 2025 NFL draft is less than a week away and the Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of prospects that will be waiting to hear their name called next weekend. One of them is defensive lineman Mykel Willams, a projected first round pick, and he has quite of few teams that have remained interested in him.
Williams and Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker recently held a private workout at the University of Georgia for NFL teams to attend. It's been noted that one team who did not attend the workout was the Carolina Panthers. However, there were a lot of people there to get one last look at two highly-rated Bulldogs.
As expected, Williams' pre-draft process has been busy and he has had the opportunity to meet with quite a few franchises. According to NFL analysts Mike Garafolo and Ryan Fowler, here are 10 teams that have met with the former Bulldog.
NFL Teams Mykel Williams Met With Ahead of NFL Draft
- Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks
- Green Bay Packers
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- New York Jets
- Dallas Cowboys
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
Williams' draft position has been scattered all across the first round since the end of the college football season. There is potential for him to be a top 10 pick, he might be a top 15 pick or he might be a top 30 pick and sneak into the first round. Regardless, there are lot of teams interested in him and it seems like there is no doubt he will certainly be a first round draft pick.
