Dawgs Daily

Ten Teams Georgia's Mykel Williams Met With Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

A list of teams Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams met with ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) walks into Sanford Stadium before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) walks into Sanford Stadium before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

A list of teams Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams met with ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

The 2025 NFL draft is less than a week away and the Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of prospects that will be waiting to hear their name called next weekend. One of them is defensive lineman Mykel Willams, a projected first round pick, and he has quite of few teams that have remained interested in him.

Williams and Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker recently held a private workout at the University of Georgia for NFL teams to attend. It's been noted that one team who did not attend the workout was the Carolina Panthers. However, there were a lot of people there to get one last look at two highly-rated Bulldogs.

As expected, Williams' pre-draft process has been busy and he has had the opportunity to meet with quite a few franchises. According to NFL analysts Mike Garafolo and Ryan Fowler, here are 10 teams that have met with the former Bulldog.

NFL Teams Mykel Williams Met With Ahead of NFL Draft

  • Atlanta Falcons
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Green Bay Packers
  • New Orleans Saints
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • New York Jets
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • New England Patriots
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers

Williams' draft position has been scattered all across the first round since the end of the college football season. There is potential for him to be a top 10 pick, he might be a top 15 pick or he might be a top 30 pick and sneak into the first round. Regardless, there are lot of teams interested in him and it seems like there is no doubt he will certainly be a first round draft pick.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Football