Tennessee Defensive Football Players Georgia Needs to Know
Tennessee defensive players Georgia needs to know about this week.
The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for their first road game of the season as they are set to make the trip up to Knoxville this weekend. It is the first conference game of the season for both programs, and a big one, as both teams are ranked inside of the top 15.
Tennessee is known for its high powered offense under Josh Heupel, but the defense is perhaps the most impressive thing about this team. With that said, here are some defensive players for the Volunteers Georgia needs to know about.
Arion Carter, LB
This is one of the best playmakers on defense for Tennessee, and they use him as such. Georgia's offensive line needs to know where No. 7 is at all times on Saturday. He has the speed, the length and the size to compete with anyone and is a dangerous football player. The Volunteers also like to get him involved in the pass-rushing attack. He is a do-it-all player for Tennessee.
Joshua Josephs, DE
To put in perspective how good Josephs is, he took snaps away from James Pearce last season. Josephs is a very aggressive football player, and much like the rest of the defense, and he plays violently. It will be a big day for Georgia's tackles as they will have their hands full with him.
Boo Carter, DB
Tennessee might have two defensive backs who will be missing Saturday's game, but don't forget about Carter. He plays the STAR position for the Volunteers and he plays it well. He's a dangerous player who roams around the secondary and can cover with the best of them. Georgia fans love Zachariah Branch and that's who he will likely be matching up against most of the time this weekend.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily