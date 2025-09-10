Tennessee Offensive Players Georgia Needs to Know
Offensive players for Tennessee Georgia needs to know heading into the matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for their first road game of the season as they are set to make the trip up to Knoxville this weekend. It is the first conference game of the season for both programs, and a big one, as both teams are ranked inside of the top 15.
Tennessee is known for its high-powered offense under Josh Heupel, and through two games, that is exactly what they have shown. With that said, here are some offensive players for Tennessee that Georgia needs to know.
DeSean Bishop, RB
Tennessee has had some great backs over the years. Most recently, it was Dylan Sampson last year and Bishop may not be a Sampson, but he is a really good back. Through two games, he is averaging over 10 yards per carry and has 150 yards on the season. With how wide Tennessee spreads their wide receivers, it makes stopping the run that much more important and Georgia will need to make sure they aren't allowing Bishop to pick up big chunks of yards when he gets the ball.
Chris Brazzell II, WR
Tennessee has some new names at wide receiver this season, but Brazzell is a returning name from last year's contributors. He had over 300 yards last season, and this year he has already racked up 187 yards and two touchdowns. He is a big-bodied receiver as he is listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds. Georgia defensive backs will have their hands full with him.
Miles Kitselman, TE
Kitselman may not be a guy who lights up the stat sheet for the Volunteers, but he plays a major role in their offense. They utilize him in the run game a good bit and pitch in the passing attack when they need him. Georgia's defense needs to know where he is at all times and make sure he doesn't make the block that allows a run to go for an explosive play.
