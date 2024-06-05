Texans QB CJ Stroud on Matthew Stafford: "He's a dog."
Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a sensational NFL Career. For Texans QB Cj Stroud, Stafford might be the most under appreciated players in the game.
Every athlete has their favorite players growing up. For Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud, that players is former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stroud, 2023's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, spoke about his admiration for Stafford during a recent appearance on "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast.
"I'm a student of the game. [Matthew] Stafford's a dog. You don't understand."
Stroud, who faced Georgia in an instant classic College Football Playoff Semifinals game back in 2022, broke down what he loves about Stafford.
"That's all I watch. I don't watch nobody else. I'll watch [Patrick] Mahomes at times because Mahomes does some things you can't coach. Stafford, he will beat you with the same thing every time. All that no-look stuff, I got that from [Stafford]."
Stafford began his career in Detroit as the No. 1 overall pick to a Lions team that went 0-16 the year prior. During his 12 seasons in Detroit, he was able to guide the team to the NFL Playoffs three times, including in 2011, their first such appearance since 1999. According to CJ Stroud, if Stafford had gone to a more stable franchise, he'd have a lot more than the one Super Bowl ring he currently possesses.
"If you gave Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had [in Green Bay], I guarantee he might've had more rings for sure... I'll tell you, he'd have had three or four."
Stroud will have a chance to go head-to-head with his favorite quarterback when the Texans and Rams meet in week three of the preseason.
