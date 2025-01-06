Texas A&M Transfer Noah Thomas and Georgia Football Seem Like a Perfect Fit
The Georgia Bulldogs have already been active in the Transfer Portal, adding Zechariah and Zion Branch, and they seem to be a perfect fit for Texas A&M transfer, Noah Thomas.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in need of reliable targets, there's no secret about it. One of the primary talking points and shortcomings on the 2024 slate was the fact that Georgia led the nation in drops. Now, they have already added Zechariah Branch to the wide receiver position, and they are in the market for even more. Texas A&M WR, Noah Thomas has already been on campus in Athens and the two seem a perfect fit.
Thomas, a 6'6, 200 pound true X-receiver, is a former Top-50 player coming out of high school in League City, Texas. He's now in the portal after having played three seasons at Texas A&M and coming off his best season yet. The massive target caught 39 passes for 574 yards. That's an average yards per reception of 14.7.
Georgia's "X-position" is rather convoluted right about now to say the least. WR, Colbie Young is still with the team, however he's still dealing with a legal court case and unable to play. That court case will likely be resolved well before the 2025 season. After Young, there's really just Dillon Bell and Nitro Tuggle — neither of which possess true X-receiver body types. Freshman CJ Wiley, a 6'4, 205 pound true-X, will have to grow quickly if there isn't another large body type added to this roster.
Just seems like the two parties — Thomas and Georgia — seem to be a good fit for one another.
