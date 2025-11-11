Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns Will Be A Handful of "Firsts" For Both Teams
The Georgia Bulldogs' week 12 matchup against the Texas Longhorns will provide a handful of exciting "firsts" for both programs.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are gearing up for what could be one of the most exciting matchups of the 2025 regular season, as the two teams prepare to meet in Sanford Stadium for a historic SEC clash.
After 11 weeks of college football this year, both teams have found themselves squarely in the hunt for the College Football Playoff, and would each benefit greatly from a win on Saturday. But seeding opportunities in this year's playoffs are not the only major storylines for this year's matchup.
Both teams will be experiencing a handful of new things as they face off this season. As the two teams prepare for their week 12 matchup, here are a few "firsts" that will come between Georgia's matchup against the Texas Longhorns.
1. Texas' First Ever Trip to Sanford Stadium
Although Texas and Georgia are among the most historic programs in college football. The two teams have never faced each other inside Sanford Stadium. Combining a high-profile matchup with the fact that this will be the Longhorns' first ever trip "Between the Hedges," Saturday's matchup coul provide fans with one of the most electric environments in college football.
2. Arch Manning's Return to Athens
It is well documented that Texas quarterback Arch Manning was heavily persued by the Bulldogs during his time as a high school recruit. Manning took numerous visits to the University of Georgia, but ultimately decided to commit to the Longhorns. Saturday will be Manning's first trip to Athens and will be the young quarterback's first start against the Bulldogs since his decision.
3. Gunner Stockton's First Full Start Against Texas
Gunner Stockton became a household name last season when he heroically led the Bulldogs to a victory over the Texas Longhorns in the second half of the SEC Championship. While Stockton has experience against the Longhorns, Saturday will be the Georgia quarterback's first official start against Texas.
As the kickoff for this game approaches, both teams will be looking to earn victories against one another and head into the final weeks of the college football season in an excellent position to reach the playoff.
Georgia and Texas will begin their highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, November 15th, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Coverage for this event will be made nationally available on ABC.