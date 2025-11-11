Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs vs Texas Longhorns Will Be A Handful of "Firsts" For Both Teams

The Georgia Bulldogs' week 12 matchup against the Texas Longhorns will provide a handful of exciting "firsts" for both programs.

Christian Kirby II

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs after a catch against the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs after a catch against the Texas Longhorns in the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are gearing up for what could be one of the most exciting matchups of the 2025 regular season, as the two teams prepare to meet in Sanford Stadium for a historic SEC clash.

After 11 weeks of college football this year, both teams have found themselves squarely in the hunt for the College Football Playoff, and would each benefit greatly from a win on Saturday. But seeding opportunities in this year's playoffs are not the only major storylines for this year's matchup.

Both teams will be experiencing a handful of new things as they face off this season. As the two teams prepare for their week 12 matchup, here are a few "firsts" that will come between Georgia's matchup against the Texas Longhorns.

1. Texas' First Ever Trip to Sanford Stadium

Fans cheer during the kickoff during the first quarter of the game between the Mississippi Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Fans cheer during the kickoff during the first quarter of the game between the Mississippi Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Although Texas and Georgia are among the most historic programs in college football. The two teams have never faced each other inside Sanford Stadium. Combining a high-profile matchup with the fact that this will be the Longhorns' first ever trip "Between the Hedges," Saturday's matchup coul provide fans with one of the most electric environments in college football.

2. Arch Manning's Return to Athens

High school player Arch Manning
Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It is well documented that Texas quarterback Arch Manning was heavily persued by the Bulldogs during his time as a high school recruit. Manning took numerous visits to the University of Georgia, but ultimately decided to commit to the Longhorns. Saturday will be Manning's first trip to Athens and will be the young quarterback's first start against the Bulldogs since his decision.

3. Gunner Stockton's First Full Start Against Texas

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton
Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) drops back to pass against the Texas Longhorns during the second half in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Gunner Stockton became a household name last season when he heroically led the Bulldogs to a victory over the Texas Longhorns in the second half of the SEC Championship. While Stockton has experience against the Longhorns, Saturday will be the Georgia quarterback's first official start against Texas.

As the kickoff for this game approaches, both teams will be looking to earn victories against one another and head into the final weeks of the college football season in an excellent position to reach the playoff.

Georgia and Texas will begin their highly anticipated matchup on Saturday, November 15th, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Coverage for this event will be made nationally available on ABC.

