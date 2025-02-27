Texas Safety Recounts Hit on Georgia QB Gunner Stockton During SEC Championship
Texas Longhorns safety Drew Mukuba recounts his massive hit on quarterback Gunner Stockton during the 2024 SEC Championship.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
Before players compete in any drills during the event, players meet with the media for an availability period where they answer questions about their collegiate experience and aspirations for the future. Former Texas Longhorn Drew Mukuba was among the players who met with members of the media. Mukuba was asked to recount his massive hit on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton during last season's SEC Championship game.
The play came in overtime, with Texas holding a 19-16 lead over the Bulldogs. On 2nd and 8, Stockton ran up the middle on a quarterback draw where Mukuba promptly met him for a massive collision. The hit set Stockton's helmet flying and drew a flag for targeting that was eventually waived. "I was surprised he got up," said Mukuba. "But props to him."
The Bulldogs would score the winning touchdown on the ensuing play, earning their third SEC Championship under Kirby Smart and birthing their fourth appearance in the College Football Playoff. The two teams are scheduled to face off once again during the 2025 regular season, this time in Athens, Georgia.
