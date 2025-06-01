The 2025 College Football Season Will Be About Revenge and Redemption for Kirby Smart
Here is why the 2025 college football season will be somewhat of a "revenge tour" for Georgia's Kirby Smart.
Prior to the beginning of the 2024 college football season, Kirby Smart was in a league of his own for college coaches. No active coach had defeated Smart in five seasons and the Georgia Bulldogs had lost just two games in three seasons and were amongst the most feared teams in the sport.
But by the end of the year, the Dawgs appeared to be a shell of themselves after a first-round playoff exit and there were now three coaches to claim victory over Smart. But the Dawgs' short-comings from just a season to go have an excellent chance at being rectified as the Bulldogs begin their 2025 campaign.
Of the three coaches to defeat Kirby Smart last year (Marcus Freeman, Lane Kiffin, and Kalen DeBoer) the Bulldogs will face two of them in the regular season with both games taking place in Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs have not lost in Athens since the turn of the decade and have an excellent opportunity to continue the streak in 2025.
Not only does Kirby Smart have an opportunity for revenge in the upcoming college football season, but Smart and the Dawgs also have an excellent chance at redemption. Despite an SEC Championship and memorable moments, Georgia's 2024 season was labeled by many as "uncharacteristic".
The Dawgs led the nation in dropped passes, were more penalized than usual, and flirted with disaster one too many times throughout the year. This has resulted in many analysts hypothesizing that the Bulldogs have lost their edge as the nation's top program.
Georgia certainly has an uphill battle ahead as the 2025 college football season approaches. But if the Dawgs can avenge their losses, fix last year's mistakes, and silence any doubts as to whether or not the Bulldogs are a top college team. Kirby Smart's 2025 season will be a triumphant story of revenge and redemption for the University of Georgia.
