The Baltimore Ravens Have Been Blown Away by First-Round Selection Malaki Starks
As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for their 2025 NFL season, the team has been extremely impressed with their first-round selection.
The NFL's 2025 season is fast approaching as the league's 32 teams prepare to begin their quest for Super Bowl LX. As rosters prepare for the regular season, preparing a team's rookie class is imperative for a team's success.
Luckily for the Baltimore Ravens, the team's first-round draft selection, Malaki Starks, appears to be as "NFL-ready" as any rookie in the 2025 class. Starks has reportedly shined throuhgout mini camps and is already taking first team reps on the Ravens defense.
"You throw a situation at him, and he knows," said Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh. "He's been studying and comes prepared. I've never seen him make a real mistake yet. He's very much a pro, probably way advanced beyond his years."
Starks' days of wowing coaches date back to his time in college with the Georgia Bulldogs. As a freshman, the defensive back led the team in pass deflections during the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship season and quickly cemented himself as one of the leaders of Kirby Smart's elite defense.
With the highly talented rookie joining forces with Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, the Ravens have already been declared by many to have one of the most talented defensive back rooms in the league and are expected to make a deep run in this year's playoffs.
Starks and the Ravens will begin their 2025 season as they travel to Highmark Stadium on Sunday, September 7th, to face the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. and will be aired on NBC.
