The Georgia Bulldogs Have Made NFL and NBA Draft History Ahead of the 2025 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs have made history in both the NFL and NBA Drafts during the year 2025.
The Georgia Bulldogs athletic program has reached new heights over the past few years. The football team has won a litany of championships, the baseball team has produced stellar back-to-back seasons, and the basketball team reached the March Madness Tournament for the first time in 10 years.
Earlier this week, though, the Bulldogs added to their long lists of accomplishments, as they made program history in both the NFL and NBA Drafts. For the first time in history, the Bulldogs had a player selected by the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Hawks in the first round of their respective drafts in the same year.
In addition to this historic feat, the Dawgs were also just one of six teams to produce a 1st round draft selection in both the 2025 NFL and NBA Drafts.
Linebacker Jalon Walker was the first player selected by an Atlanta franchise, as he was the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Then earlier this week, forward Asa Newell was selected by the Atlanta Hawks as teh 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Now that two Atlanta franchises have first-round Bulldogs on their roster, Georgia fans have that much more of an incentive to cheer for both the Falcons and the Hawks throughout Walker and Newell's careers.
The Falcons will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, September 7th, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Details for the Hawks' 2025 regular season have yet to be released.
