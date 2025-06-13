The Georgia Bulldogs Next Steps Before the 2025 College Football Season Begins
What are the Georgia Bulldogs' next steps before their 2025 college football season begins?
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a few months away from the beginning of the 2025 college football season. As the Dawgs' offseason continues, here are the team's next steps to complete before the begin of their regular season slate.
Continue to Recruit for the 2026 Class
While the 2025 regular season has yet to begin, the recruiting cycle for the 2026 class is fully underway. The Dawgs currently have 16 commits in their class which ranks fifth in the country and are expected to host a handful of massive prospects in the coming weeks.
Finalize Position Battles
As practices for the regular season begin, finalizing the depth chart and solidifying a starting roster will be crucial to the team's success during the regular season. The Bulldogs have a handful of important battles taking place at the safety, cornerback, wide receiver, and quarterback positions and will need to cement their starters here in the coming weeks.
Ramp Up Conditioning
The Dawgs have one of the tougher schedules in the country this season and will need to be in their best shape possible for each matchup. Not only will having the stamina to survive the brutal schedule be crucial. But it could be the difference between a win or a loss in the fourth quarter.
Develop an Offensive Identity
With Carson Beck, Tate Ratledge, Dominic Lovett, Trevor Etienne, and many others no longer on the Dawgs roster. Mike Bobo will need to help create an offensive identity that best suits this roster's strengths. The Bulldogs are expected to have an extremely talented team this season, but will need to maximize the outputs of its key players in order to succeed in 2025.
The Bulldogs 2025 season will begin in Athens as the Dawgs take on the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is set for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
