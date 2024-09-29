The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Georgia's Heartbreaking Loss to Alabama
Unpacking everything good, bad, and worse from the Dawgs' devasting loss to Alabama on the road.
The Georgia Bulldogs' regular season win streak ended last night as the Dawgs came up just short of a miraculous comeback in Tuscaloosa. With so much to unpack from one of the season's most exciting games, here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night's defeat.
The Good: The Heart and Poise Displayed
Moral victories have no place in college football, and last night's loss will sting for a while. But if you told Georgia fans at halftime that a 23-point deficit on the road would be overcome and Georgia would eventually hold a late fourth-quarter lead in the game, no one would believe you. Yes, spotting the number four team in the country 28 points at home is disastrous, and it's why the Dawgs lost. But the heart, poise, and determination that this Georgia team showed on the road has to make Georgia fans feel good about their team moving forward. Especially in post-season games when a road environment likely won't be a factor.
The Bad: Coverage of Jalen Milroe
Coming into the game, Jalen Milroe was listed as the "X Factor" for Alabama, and Kirby Smart and his staff placed a ton of emphasis on how important it was to stop him throughout the week. It's safe to say that the Dawgs' failed at that goal, as Milroe completed 27 of his 33 passes for 374 yards and rushed for an additional 117 on the ground. While the Dawgs' defense certainly did a much better job of hindering Bama's offensive attack in the second half, Milroe's effectiveness was fairly consistent throughout the evening and his preformance against the Dawgs was nothing short of spectacular.
The Ugly: The First Half
Mental mistakes, turnovers, missed opportunities on offense, busted plays on defense, and basically anything else you can think of. The first thirty minutes of last night's game was easily some of the worst football a Georgia team has put on display under Kirby Smart. Had the Bulldogs made just one or two less crucial mistakes in the first half, the hole the Dawgs had to dig themselves out of in the second half could have been a little smaller and last night's contest could have ended extremely differently.
It's been a while since Georgia has lost a regular season game, and the effects of the loss are certainly being felt by Dawg fans all over the country. But there is a lot to learn from this loss and the Dawgs' national title and playoff hopes are still very much alive. The Dawgs will return to Athens next week to host the Auburn Tigers.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
