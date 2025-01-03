The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Georgia's Loss to Notre Dame
Unpacking everything good, bad, and worse from Georgia's final game of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season came to a disappointing end this afternoon as they were defeated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The final score of this contest was 23-10. With the Dawgs season officially over, we unpack everything good, bad, and worse from the final game.
The Good: The Defense
While the scoreboard may not show it, Georgia's defense played an excellent game. The Irish's only two touchdowns of the game were a result of a short field and a special teams touchdown and were held to a minuscule 88-yard passing. It may have been in a losing effort, but tonight's preformance was one of the better showing the Dawgs defense has had all season.
The Bad: End of First Half/Beginning of 3rd Quarter
The last 30 seconds of the first half and the first 30 seconds of the second half were arguably the most catastrophic sequence of football that the Dawgs have had under Kirby Smart. The 14-point swing was ultimately what doomed the Bulldogs in this game, as the offense was not equipped to complete a heroic comeback.
The Ugly: The Season is Over
Losing a football game is never easy, but losing a football game knowing that there will not be another for an entire season is a feeling that absolutely no one wants to experience. This loss will likely prompt loads of discussions throughout the offseason and there will be a ton of work ahead for the Bulldogs who will look to make another push in the 2025 season.
