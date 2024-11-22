The Last Time Georgia Football Played Against Umass
As the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their Saturday matchup with the Umass Minutemen, we look at the last time these two teams played.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to tee it off between the hedges this Saturday for their fifth home game against the Umass Minutemen. This will be just the second all-time meeting between these two teams. The Bulldogs currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
The first meeting between these programs was a fairly recent matchup as these two programs squared off in Athens during the 2018 season. The Dawgs entered the game with a 9-1 record and were looking to close out their regular season with a win over Umass and Georgia Tech at home (much like they are this year).
Freshman quarterback Justin Fields stole the show this evening as he finished the evening with 121 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the Dawgs' 66-27 victory. Unfortunately, this game would be Georgia fans' best look at Fields in the Red and Black, as he would eventually enter the transfer at the end of the season.
The Bulldogs will look to recreate their success against Umass this Saturday. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network.
How to Watch Georgia vs Umass
- Gameday: Saturday, November 23rd. 2024
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Dave Neal (Play-by-play) and Max Starks (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
