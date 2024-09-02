The Last Time Georgia Football Played Tennessee Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs will play Tennessee Tech this Saturday. Here is the last time these two teams met.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play their first game in Athens this Saturday as they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. This will just the third time these two programs have faced off in a series that the Bulldogs control 2-0.
The last time these two teams met on the gridiron was nearly 15 years ago when the Dawgs hosted the Golden Eagles during the 2009 season. Georgia won the game in an impressive 38-0 shutout behind an impressive 304 rushing yards on the ground. Quarterback Joe Cox completed 10 of his 13 pass attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns. While running back Washaun Ealy finished the day with 89 yards off seven carries.
The Bulldogs will look to have similar success against the Golden Eagles as they host their first home game of the 2024 season this Saturday. There has not been a betting line released on the matchup thus far, however, it is safe to assume that the Dawgs will be heavy favorites.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
