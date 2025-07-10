The Most Important Offensive Player for Georgia Football in 2025
The most important offensive player for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2025.
The Georgia Bulldogs head into the 2025 college football season with aspirations of being more efficient on offense. Whether it was turnovers, dropped passes or a lack of presence in the run game, the Dawgs weren't what they had been on offense in prior years.
It's a new season, though, and Georgia made some moves this offseason to help ensure the offense would take a step forward. They brought in multiple transfers at wide receiver and added running back Josh McCray to the roster as well. Gunner Stockton is also set to be the new starting quarterback, so there will be plenty of new faces featured this season.
The quarterback is arguably the most important position on an offense, but who is Georgia's most important player this season? If it had to be someone other than Stockton, a likely option would be wide receiver Colbie Young.
For starters, Georgia missed Young last season. He was suspended from the team early in the season and missed the remainder of the year. He has since been reinstated. Young's absence was felt last season, as once he was no longer an option, Georgia did not have a true X receiver to rely on.
Young also fits the mold of the type of receiver that will excel in a Stockton-led offense. As showcased during the Sugar Bowl and during the spring game this year, Georgia's offense will likely feature a lot of back-shoulder balls and deep shots to play into Stockton's strengths. Having a receiver of Young's stature will certainly help in that regard.
To dive deeper into Young's role, it will also allow other players to play to their true role in offense. During Young's absence last season, Dillon Bell was asked to play the role at X last season, and that limited some of his usage. Bell can play multiple positions, even running back as Georgia has shown, and with Young back in the mix, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will be able to move Bell all over the field this season.
Between all of those reasons, Young will be a vital piece to the offense this year and could be one of Georgia's best playmakers this season.
