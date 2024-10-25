The Statistical Trend That Carson Beck Needs to Correct for Georgia to Win the National Championship
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck must correct this statistical trend as the Dawgs finish their 2024 regular season.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has shown considerable potential throughout his time as the Dawgs' starting quarterback and has provided his team with superb quarterback play. But as the Dawgs enter the final month of their 2024 regular season and look to maintain their top-5 ranking. Beck will need to buck this statistical trend in order for Georgia's national championship hopes to remain intact.
One of the biggest appeals to Beck as a prospect at the quarterback position has been his ability to process defenses and make the correct decision while taking excellent care of the football. Unfortunately for Beck, his previous handful of outings have resulted in more turnovers than usual.
Beck began his 2024 campaign with an impressive, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first three games. However, over his last four outings, the quarterback has thrown eight interceptions, with three games of multiple interceptions.
While the alarming amount of turnovers may not all be Carson Beck's fault, it is still a statistic that the Dawgs' quarterback needs to lower in the coming weeks for the Bulldogs' chances of a national title to remain high. Georgia is currently the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 national championship.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
