Three Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Pre-Season All-Americans
These three Georgia Bulldogs have been listed as preseason All-Americans for the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs have become well-known for their ability to produce elite talent at the college football level. As the 2024 season approaches, many believe the Dawgs have yet another loaded roster.
According to The Walter Camp Football Foundation, three Georgia Bulldogs have been listed as preseason All-Americans ahead of the 2024 season. Those three Bulldogs are Quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks, and offensive guard Tate Ratledge.
Ratledge and Starks have been starters at the University of Georgia for multiple seasons and played a major role in the Dawgs’ national championship season in 2022. Beck on the other hand, is fresh off of an impressive first year as Georgia’s starting quarterback where he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and broke the team’s completion percentage for a single season.
With so much talent and expectations surrounding Georgia’s 2024 roster, it is safe to say that the Bulldogs’ upcoming college football season could be extraordinarily special.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
