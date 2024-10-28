Travis Kelce Gives Flowers to Brock Bowers Following Chiefs vs Raiders
Georgia fans are no stranger to former Bulldog tight end Brock Bowers' immediate impacts. He was the leading receiver in his first career game as a Bulldog vs the Clemson Tigers back in 2021. Now as a rookie in the NFL, Bowers has been dominant from snap one in the Sunday league. Bowers is currently leading the league in receiving yards at the tight end position with 535 yards through just his first eight games of his career.
It's drawn the attention of the game's greats already, including arguably the greatest receiving tight end in NFL History and current Kansas City Chief, Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs vs Raiders contest Sunday night, Kelce made sure to catch up with Bowers.
Bowers leads all tight ends in receptions (52), yards (535) and 20+ yard receptions (6). The Raiders recently traded start wide receiver Davante Adams, only likely enhancing the role Bowers is already playing as rookie for the Raiders. Bowers is shaping up to be an All-Pro rookie, something only position players like WR, Justin Jefferson and LB, Micah Parsons have accomplished in the last several years int he NFL.
