Tre Harris Injury Update Ahead of Georgia vs Ole Miss
An injury update has been provided for Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris ahead of the Georgia game.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are set for an exciting matchup in Oxford, Mississippi this Saturday as the Dawgs will face the Rebels on the road for the first time since 2016. This will be the 45th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia controls 33-10-1.
Both teams are heading into this contest on the heels of victories over SEC opponents. The Bulldogs pulled away from the Florida Gators in Jacksonville to finish with a two-score victory. The Rebels utterly dismantled the Arkansas Razorbacks to the tune of a 63-31 victory. The teams’ respective victories have ensured that Saturday’s battle will be a top-25 matchup that could have massive implications for the College Football Playoff.
Both teams are dealing with injuries to key players on both sides of the ball. One of them is wide receiver Tre Harris for Ole Miss. He was listed on the injury report as doubtful earlier in the week and has since been upgraded to questionable. ESPN insider Pete Thamel said on College Gameday that Harris will play but will likely be limited and is not expected to be a major contributor against the Dawgs.
