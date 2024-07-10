Trevor Etienne DUI and Reckless Driving Charges Dropped
Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne no longer facing DUI charges.
Earlier this year, Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving and two other misdemeanors, according to online records. A recent update however details that charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dismissed while Etienne pled no contest to a reckless driving charge, per Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer.
The incident occurred in March of this year, shortly after Etienne announced his transfer to the University of Georgia after two seasons at Georgia. After the event head coach Kirby Smart spoke of it and had this to say to media members:
"I first want to reiterate what I said about the kid last week, he's a great kid from a great family, he's done a tremendous job since he's been here. As we all know young people don't always make great decisions. He's embarrassed, he's upset, it's a teaching moment and I hope he learns from it. He will be under the in-house discipline as well as the university discipline."
In two seasons at Florida, Etienne racked up 249 carries, 1,472 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Etienne had a strong day during Georgia's spring gameas he finished with four carries for 24 yards with an 18-yard rush on the day, the second biggest run amongst the entire room. The former Gator brings new life to the running back and a spark that it feels the Georgia running back room has been missing for a little while now.
