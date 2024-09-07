Trevor Etienne Will Play for Georgia Football vs Tennessee Tech
Georgia football running back Trevor Etienne will play for the Bulldogs against Tennessee Tech.
After serving a one-game suspension last week against the Clemson Tigers in week one, Georgia running back Trevor Etienne will play in week two against Tennessee Tech. Etienne was arrested earlier this offseason and that led to him being suspended for the first game. The charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dismissed while Etienne pled no contest to a reckless driving charge.
This is big news for Georgia as it will be the program's first look at Etienne in a game setting that ins't the spring game. The Bulldogs also gain back an experienced rusher in the room as Roderick Robinson continues to rehab back from turf toe. Against Clemson, the Bulldogs utilized a trio of running backs as Branson Robinson made his debut following his battle back from a knee injury suffered last preseason, Cash Jones flashed in his play time and true freshman Nate Frazier became one of the stars of the show with 107 total yards and a touchdown in his Georgia debut.
In two seasons at Florida, Etienne rushed for 1,472 yards, 14 touchdowns and 5.9 yards per carry on 249 attempts. Georgia picked him to be the starting running back for this roster during the 2024 season, and he will have a major impact role in the offense. If Etienne looks anything like he did in the spring game and during his time at Florida, the Bulldogs are in a pristine spot when it comes to their running back room considering how the group looked in week one without Etienne or R. Robinson.
