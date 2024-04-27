Tykee Smith Selected No. 89 Overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Georgia football safety Javon Bullard has been selected No. 89 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.
The 2024 NFL draft has officially begun and the Georgia Bulldogs are continuing to siphon NFL-ready talent into the professional football league. In the previous two draft classes, Georgia had a total of 25 players selected by NFL teams and now that number is continuing to climb. Safety Tykee Smith has been selected No. 89 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Smith entered the Georgia football program after two seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Smith had a history with Georgia's latest addition at the time to the coaching staff:defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae,who coached Smith for two seasons at West Virginia prior to coming to Athens. During those two years in a Mountaineers uniform, Smith totaled 114 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one sack, four interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and one forced fumble.
In his final season, perhaps his only one truly healthy, Smith led the team in tackles (70.0), tackles for loss (8.5), and interceptions (4.0). He was was a ball magnet and an impact football player for a Georgia defense that finished top-5 in total defense.
Smith's incredibly high football IQ and determination are the perfect ingredients to make him an elite safety for many years to come.
