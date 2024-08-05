Tykee Smith Expected to be Starter for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Former Georgia football defensive back Tykee Smith is expected to be a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after training camp.
The Georgia Bulldogs had yet another impressive NFL draft class this offseason. One of the members was defensive back Tykee Smith who was drafted in the third round with the 89th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The season hasn't even started but that selection is already looking to have paid off for the organization as Smith is expected to be a starter this season.
ESPN released an article detailing every major position battle for every NFL organization. For the Tampa Bay Bucs, the nickleback spot was the position listed and the major news outlet stated that Smith is projected to be the starter this season.
"With Ben Bredeson now virtually a lock at the left guard position with Sua Opeta's ACL injury, the focus shifts to the starting nickelback competition. Third-round draft pick Tykee Smith has been lining up with the first-team defense and by all accounts should be the starter. But Tavierre Thomas has had three interceptions in six practices and they still have Christian Izien, the starter from last season.-- Jenna Laine"
Tampa Bay's head coach Todd Bowles said part of what makes Smith so impressive is how ahead of schedule he is as far has maturation in the professional football league.
"He's come in and picked everything up without missing a beat," said Bowles. "He has the experience of a seven-or-eight year player, so it seems. He has some things to learn, but he plays so calm and so under control."
Smith played a massive role for the Bulldogs in 2023 at the STAR position. He proved his versatile skillset to be a highly impactful one as he consistently made plays on the ball and behind the line of scrimmage on a consistent basis. In 2023, he finished with 70 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions.
